The Return of Sanatan': Mahesh Bhatt Protégé Vinay Bhhardwaj Announces 'Pehchaan' Season 2

The acclaimed talk show returns with a bold new season spotlighting the enduring legacy of Sanatan Dharma, amidst a backdrop of controversy and cultural debate.

In the wake of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s recent controversial remarks surrounding the Brahmin community, a powerful counter-narrative is set to emerge. Mahesh Bhatt’s protégé, filmmaker Vinay Bhhardwaj, has officially announced Season 2 of his widely acclaimed talk show Pehchaan — this time dedicated to exploring the rich cultural and spiritual legacy of the Brahmin community and the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Dharma.

Season 1 of Pehchaan, which streamed on SonyLIV and featured Mahesh Bhatt as host, focused on the stories of the Sikh community and was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and authenticity across its 13 episodes.

Speaking about the vision for the new season, Vinay Bhhardwaj, shared:

“The time for noise is over; now it’s time for respect. We are not just creators of temples; we are creators of knowledge. Pehchaan Season 2 will give voice to this truth.”

Adding to the intellectual and spiritual gravitas of the season, Somdutt Sharma, co-producer and PhD scholar in astrology and Hinduism from Panjab University, stated:

“Through this show, we aim to illuminate the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Dharma and share stories that resonate with the soul. It's not just storytelling — it's a journey of truth, resilience, and inner awakening.”

Production Details

Pehchaan Season 2 will be produced by Vinay Bhhardwaj, Vinit Pilania, Somdutt Sharma, and Ravina Thhakur under the banner of Shining Sun Studioss. The project is powered by Aaryawart AstroWorld, an institution known for promoting Vedic astrology and Sanatan traditions.

While the host of Season 2 remains a tightly guarded secret, sources close to the production hint at a major reveal in the coming days, suggesting a high-profile personality at the helm.

With bold storytelling and a deep-rooted spiritual ethos, Pehchaan promises to be more than just a show — it’s a cultural moment.