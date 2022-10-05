The Teaser Of Young Actor Aayush Sharma's 'AS03' Teaser Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of The Dussehra Festival…

Bollywood's young and talented actor Aayush Sharma stepped into the film industry with the blessings of ace actor Salman Khan being his brother-in-law. But he proved his mettle with his impressive acting skills and amazing screen presence. His last movie Antim: The Final Truth' bagged a decent status at the box office and today on the occasion of the auspicious Dussehra festival, he shared the teaser of his third movie and made all his fans go aww with the ultimate action sequence.



Aayush Sharma shared the teaser on his Instgram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "कुछ लोगों के लिए राजा

कुछ लोगों के लिए राक्षस

कुछ लोगों के लिए अच्छा

कुछ लोगों के लिए बुरा

कौन हूं मैं? The hunt begins soon ! #HappyDusshera #AS03 @official_ravivarma @imran_sardhariya @[email protected] wacky_godbless @cliffton_group_indore @ravibasrur @shivakumarart @ajshetty #Mehboobkhan @sanavijayvalbhani @mouliatoz @cinema.ent".

The teaser starts off with a glimpse of the dark forest and that too with the night vision. Then enters the lead actor Aayush Sharma flaunts his six-pack abs and kills a person mercilessly. He then crowns himself and smiles!

According to the sources, Aayush Sharma's third movie is tentatively titled AS03 and belongs to the modern mytho-adventure genre. The movie deals with high-octane action adventures and showcases next-level production levels too.

The shooting of this movie will begin soon and it will be directed by Ravi Verma and Imran Sardhariya who are fondly called as (Fire and Ice duo). The film is being produced by Vijay Valbhani, Kalol Das, and Vakil Khan under the Clifton Studios, Cinema Ent and God bless Entertainment banners.