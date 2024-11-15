The Telangana Woman Sushma Thodety Shines in the UMB Pageant's ‘Mrs. India’ Competition

Sushma Thodety, a proud woman hailing from Telangana, continues to break barriers in the world of beauty pageants, exemplifying that a woman’s potential extends far beyond traditional roles. Her journey in the Mrs. India My Identity pageants has been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing her ability to balance family life with personal ambitions, while proving that success is achievable at any stage of life.

Sushma’s achievements in the pageant world speak volumes about her versatility and commitment. Sushma has previously been recognized for her excellence in several categories, earning accolades such as Best Cultural Dress, Mrs. Well-Spoken, and Social Initiative. These awards reflect not only her beauty but also her intelligence, poise, and social awareness.

Most recently, she earned the title of Third Runner-Up at the prestigious UMB Pageant's Mrs. India competition, solidifying her place among the most accomplished participants. Her consistent performance in these highly competitive events emphasizes her unwavering dedication and remarkable talent.

UMB Pageants stands as India's largest and most inclusive beauty pageant, welcoming an inspiring 70 contestants from every corner of society. Founded just four years ago by the visionary duo, Urmi and Snigdha Baruah, UMB has already redefined the pageant industry with a blend of elegance and grandeur that rivals the stars.

The event has quickly become a magnet for Bollywood’s biggest names, including Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Central to Sushma’s success is the steadfast support of her family, particularly her husband, Srinath. Sushma has often credited him as her rock, attributing much of her success to his constant encouragement and belief in her abilities. His unwavering support has allowed her to pursue her dreams while maintaining a strong family life, proving that personal goals and familial responsibilities can coexist harmoniously.

Sushma is not just a pageant winner; she is a passionate advocate for her roots. Representing Telangana’s rich cultural heritage has been a deeply fulfilling aspect of her pageant journey. With a focus on promoting Telangana’s traditional handloom textiles and crafts, she aims to bring these timeless arts to a global audience. Through her platform, she hopes to elevate the recognition of Telangana’s artistry, helping these crafts gain the international acclaim they deserve.

Her journey doesn’t stop here. With her sights set on international pageant stages, Sushma is determined to represent India with grace and pride on a global platform. Her dedication, cultural pride, and ability to break societal norms make her a true role model for women everywhere.

Sushma has proven that with determination, support, and a clear vision, one can truly "reach for the stars" while honoring the values that matter most.