The Trending People Story: Sheru’s Journey from Street Photography to Digital Media

New Delhi: If you spend some time in the streets of Delhi you will surely be able to sense something. With a phone or a simple camera, at times, youngsters are always pausing to capture a shot of something - a face or an occasion, or simply a tiny something that would otherwise go by our heads without us noticing.

It was not always like this. However, over the last couple of years the manner in which people narrate stories has started to evolve as a result of increased internet penetration and the affordability of smartphones to us. More and more such stories are visual.

It has been estimated that India has more than 800 million internet users at the moment. To a great number of people, particularly to young children, pictures and brief video clips are no longer content but the way we perceive the world around us.

Growing preference for visual stories

How a high percentage of the world population today consumes information and how they interact with the world around them has significantly changed. The text or the long-text becomes no more visible; the laptop and phone screens have been replaced with rapidly changing images and short videos that make it easier to view the information instead of reading a long and descriptive text.

This is not an oddity of this transition of the reading long-form to visually consuming information by Khushi Bhushan who is a media researcher based in Delhi given the immediacy and personal identification the visual content causes to its followers.

Finding a way through the lens

Sheru is a Delhi-based documentary style photographer and filmmaker. who has witnessed the shift toward the visually-consuming information and made his career out of capturing real-life situations with his camera.

His experience in photography was first in a casual workshop where he acquired knowledge on the cameras and the simple art that was photography. This was life changing because the first time Sheru held a camera in his hand.

He started taking photos of the streets and people in his locality after being introduced to some of the basics. By that time, Sheru did not have any particular direction where he would take his career in photography; he was just interested in using a camera. In later years, this tendency to watch people and capture the process of interaction and the lifestyle of people became an indispensable part of his way as a photographer.

From observation to profession

As he got experience and developed in the field, Sheru began to accept freelance work. Most of them were related to community work, reporting on the social activities and awareness campaigns as well as local situations.

This was in contrast to the staged photography where a lot of patience was needed to wait, observe and capture the moments as they naturally occurred.

He created his photography studio in 2019 under his name but named the brand Sheru Photography. At this point, he had refined his attention to natural settings, real life scenarios, and narratives which were based on ordinary experiences.

Work connected to social themes

Some of his videography works have been based on relevant social agendas like education, gender consciousness, and societal health. Such projects may be work based in the field, in which the camera is not only utilized to take photographs and record motions, but to provide significant portrayal of the narrative.

In the field, he is greatly professional to the extent that he believes that images can at times convey better than written reports, particularly where the intention is to define the reality as it is.

A story that came full circle

In 2018, a documentary was created on the journey of Sheru, called Sheru Say Cheese directed by Ishani K. Dutta. The movie reflected on his early childhood life and how he got into photography, his efforts in the streets of old Delhi..

He began with a borrowed camera, to learn with friends during one of the free photo workshops. This experience over the years saw him make a big milestone of becoming the subject of a documentary.

The movie was premiered in festivals like the Woodpecker International Film Festival, New Delhi, and aired as an episode of the NHK Inside Lens in 2018, as an English-language narration, devoted to social and environmental storytelling, both the director and the role of Sheru in the movie.

Moving beyond the camera

Due to the further development of digital platforms, storytelling turned out to be more than only photography.

In 2021, Sheru started his online news outlet and named the creation The Trending People, a digital outlet that releases news concerning social matters, popular interest, and entertainment.

Name origin

The Trending People is a digital platform whose name has been inspired by the idea of sharing stories of people. The trending term defines the things and the voices that are becoming popular in the social world. The title connotes the purpose of the platform to deliver real-life stories and daily lives worth mentioning to the voice and rights of the society.

Ownership and management

The Trending People is an online media outlet that was established in 2021 by Sheru, a photographer and visual storyteller. The platform is run by its foundational team, which is made up of Muskan Bhushan, Parvati Kurakula and Manish Khoriwal and a freelance journalist, in addition to a freelance journalist.

It is a self-regulating platform, which is autonomous and focuses on the narratives that the people, social issues, and culture are interested in. It also possesses an editorial and operating staff that is concerned with its in-house matters and is a cooperative strategy toward digital publication.

It has over time increased its coverage in terms of online news coverage, feature stories, and visual reporting.

The site was informed by Sheru who was a visual storyteller with real moments and human stories being the main content of the site. It also seeks to introduce these stories in a simple and accessible manner particularly to the youthful readers in their effort to comprehend the shifting trends and the realities of contemporary India and the society.

This is also indicative of a larger trend in digital media, which is that digital creators are not just creating their written stories, but also constructing their own platforms to release and manage their stories.

The challenges behind the shift

However, despite the increasing digital storytelling, a problem still exists. Among the issues that are yet to be addressed in the AI era is the long-term sustainability, accuracy and consistency.

According to a media analyst, it has been easier to publish reports, but it should be pointed out that winning the confidence of audiences is tough and takes time and cannot be easily realized.

A changing way of telling stories

What is evident is that Indian storytelling is transforming. Through smart phones, cameras and digital platforms that are increasingly available to more people, they are able to capture and share their experiences.

This change can be traced in the work of Sheru who started learning photography in a small studio and then created a list of works based on real-life stories.

With the continued growth in access, there will be an increase in the number of voices, which will further influence the ways that stories will be told and interpreted in the future.