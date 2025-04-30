The violence in ‘Hit 3’ is organic, not disturbing: Nani gets candid about his new thriller

Ahead of the much-awaited release of HIT: The 3rd Case, Natural Star Nani opened up about the intense crime-action thriller, his transition into gritty roles, and what makes this installment different from the rest. In a press interaction, Nani shared his thoughts on the film’s tone, cast, and audience expectations.

You’ve travelled across India for the promotions. How was the response?

It’s been amazing. We travelled extensively for both shoot and promotions. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Even before the film’s release, we’re getting a strong vibe from audiences. That kind of energy feels great.

The teaser and trailer suggest heavy violence. What can viewers expect?

This is not your typical film. Like the earlier HIT films, this too is an investigative thriller. But the intensity demanded more action and violence — all of which is organic to the story. It’s stylish and visually immersive, not made just for shock value.

You have a strong family audience base. Won’t the violence deter them?

The advance bookings say otherwise! It’s a genre-specific film, and I’m confident it’ll hit the right chord with the target audience.

Your image has evolved from boy-next-door to intense roles. How do you view this shift?

I don’t see it as a transformation. I love exploring new genres — Hi Nanna, Jersey, Dasara, and now HIT 3 are all very different. Violence in this film is as enjoyable as action in a big commercial film like Salaar.

Tell us about the film’s DOP and music composer.

Shaun Varghese has shot every frame with intention. His visuals convey deep emotions. Mickey J. Meyer, known for feel-good films, has brought a fresh sound to the thriller genre. His score is unique and elevates the experience.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead. How was it working with her?

Srinidhi has delivered a fantastic performance. Every character here has a purpose. She actively supported promotions and added great value to the film.

You shot in Pahalgam. How was that experience?

We spent 18 days filming in different locations. Sadly, we lost a member from the DOP department during the shoot, which was heartbreaking. But the experience also brought us all closer as a team.

The franchise seems to be growing. Will there be more HIT films?

HIT 3 is very different from the earlier films. But yes, if the story demands it, there will be more. Paradise, another project of ours, is on an epic scale — a different league altogether.

How do you view competition from other releases on the same date?

If all films do well, the industry thrives. I want every release to succeed. When everyone wins, we all grow.

With such strong audience faith in your films, what’s your secret?

I believe in honest work. I see myself as part of the audience. Maybe that’s why people connect with my choices.

HIT: The 3rd Case, directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanthi Thipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Nani Unanimous Productions, releases pan-India on May 1.