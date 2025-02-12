The World Television Premiere of Maa Nanna Superhero this Sunday at 12 PM, only on Zee Telugu!

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is all set to captivate its audience with the World Television Premiere of the emotionally gripping family entertainer, Maa Nanna Superhero. Directed by Abhilash Reddy the film promises to leave viewers inspired with its heartfelt story of love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between a father and son. Starring Sudheer Babu and Aarna in the lead, Maa Nanna Superhero will air on February 16th, Sunday, at 12 PM, only on Zee Telugu!

The story of Maa Nanna Superhero revolves around Jani (Sudheer Babu), who loses his father (Sai Chand) in his childhood and takes shelter at an orphanage. A rich person (Sayaji Shinde) adopts Jani, but after suffering huge losses in his life, he stops talking to Jani. On the other hand, Jani adores his father and works hard to clear the debts and correct his father’s mistakes. In a twist of fate, Sayaji Shinde gets arrested in a case. Will Jani save his father? This incident will also lead to several revelations for Jani, that will engage you this weekend.

While Sudheer Babu will be seen as the main lead, Aarna plays the female lead along with Sayaji Shinde, Sai Chand, Amani and Raju Sundaram in key roles. While the performances by each star will impress one and all, the perfect blend of action and humour will keep everyone hooked to their TV screens. With an engaging plot and unexpected twists, Maa Nanna Superhero is set to keep the audience at the edge of their seats, making the premiere a perfect weekend spectacle!

Witness an unforgettable tale that reinforces the power of love and sacrifice. Don’t miss this emotional rollercoaster this Sunday at 12 pm, only Zee Telugu!