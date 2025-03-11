Theatrical & OTT Releases This Holi: Full List of New Movies & Shows

As Holi coincides with the weekend this year, film enthusiasts have multiple entertainment options lined up. The festival of colors will see a mix of theatrical releases and digital premieres, with filmmakers and streaming platforms gearing up for a content-packed celebration. Eight major films and web series are scheduled for release this week across various platforms.

Web Series Releases This Week

Welcome to the Family

A Mexican comedy-drama centered around two single mothers who become entangled in a scheme to secure their future. Their struggles and the web of deception they navigate form the core of the narrative.

Streaming on Netflix | Release Date: March 13

The Wheel of Time Season 3

The fantasy saga continues as the third season of The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s novel series, arrives on Prime Video. This installment promises deeper storytelling, magical encounters, and a compelling conclusion to several character arcs.

Streaming on Prime Video | Release Date: March 13

Films Premiering in Theaters and on OTT

The Diplomat

John Abraham’s latest spy thriller is set to release on Holi, bringing an intense narrative of espionage and action. Known for his patriotic roles, Abraham once again steps into an adrenaline-fueled character.

Theatrical Release | Release Date: March 14

Kesari Veer

Sooraj Pancholi returns with Kesari Veer, a historical drama depicting the story of Hamir Ji Gohil, a warrior who defended the Somnath temple against the Tughlaq Empire. This film presents a mix of history and action-packed storytelling.

Theatrical Release | Release Date: March 14

Be Happy

Abhishek Bachchan headlines Be Happy, a family drama revolving around a young girl’s dream of becoming a dancer. This emotional journey captures the struggles and aspirations of an ordinary family.

Streaming on Prime Video | Release Date: March 14

Ponman

A Malayalam thriller following the life of a gold merchant who lends coins for a village wedding, only to find himself in danger when the bride’s criminal husband plots against him. Starring Basil Joseph in the lead role.

Streaming on Jio Hotstar | Release Date: March 14

The Electric State

This sci-fi adventure film set in an alternate 1980s follows a teenage girl and a former soldier embarking on a perilous journey across a surreal America.

Streaming on Netflix | Release Date: March 14

Agent

Akhil Akkineni’s long-awaited action thriller Agent arrives on digital platforms. The film follows RAW agent Ricky, who embarks on a high-stakes mission. Dino Morea plays a key role in this espionage drama.

Streaming on SonyLIV | Release Date: March 14