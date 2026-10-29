Then Balayya, now Chiru

The Telugu stars are getting into the talk show genre on digital platforms so that fans can see them in their true light. It is reported that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be getting into it with his upcoming show MEGAVerse on Netflix.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been one of the most successful Telugu stars as a celebrity talk show host. His show Unstoppable With NBK on Aha had many big names like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati among others. In February 2022, Aha announced that they have clocked almost 40 crore minutes on their streaming platform.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has her own show called Sam Jam. It started on Aha in November 2020 and it combines celebrity interactions, fun and social issues. Samantha had guests like Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia among others. She made the show very interactive and fun.

Another veteran actor, Jagapathi Babu has also gotten into the trend with his show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi. It started on ZEE5 in August 2025. The show is a celebrity talk show with honest interactions with Telugu stars like Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Pothineni.

Rana Daggubati also has a show called No. 1 Yaari with Rana. It is a celebrity talk show discussing friendship. The show had actors talk about their lives outside the limelight. It is associated with Viu and Gemini TV. Rana also entertained audience with The Rana Daggubati show in AmazonPrime Video.

It is reported that Chiranjeevi will be getting into the OTT sphere with his show MEGAVerse. As per sources, filming has started and the comedy duo Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya will be featured on the show. However, Netflix have not officially confirmed any further details regarding the show. Though Chiranjeevi has an experience of hosting with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu but a talk show is a different ball game.

From the high energy interviews by Balakrishna to the fun interactions by Samantha, the Telugu stars are reaching out to their audience through OTT platforms. Chiranjeevi may bring in another big name to the trend.