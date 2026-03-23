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‘Therachaapa’ trailer promises coastal political drama

  • Created On:  23 March 2026 7:48 PM IST
‘Therachaapa’ trailer promises coastal political drama
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The makers of Therachaapa, produced by Kailash Durgam under the Ananya Creations banner, have launched the film’s trailer in a grand event, generating positive buzz. Directed by Joel George, the film features Naveen Raj Shankarapu, Pooja Suhasini, and Sreelu in lead roles.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Fish Venkat, among others. With cinematography handled by Azeem and Venkat, music composed by Prajal Krish, and background score by M.L. Raja, the film promises strong technical backing.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a story set in a coastal village, opening with a soothing background score that immediately establishes the film’s tone. It vividly captures rural life, blending elements of love, relationships, local politics, and social divides.

At its core, the narrative appears to follow a young man who rises against the challenges and injustices within his village. The trailer hints at emotional depth and intense conflicts, with impactful dialogues adding to its appeal.

With crisp editing by Raju Bodasingi and choreography by Jeevan George, Therachaapa positions itself as a rooted yet engaging cinematic experience. Overall, the film promises to be a compelling village-based political drama, raising expectations as it gears up for release.

Tags

TherachaapaTelugu Film TrailerJoel GeorgeCoastal Village DramaNaveen Raj Shankarapu
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