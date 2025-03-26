This is the most fun film of my career: Sreeleela on ‘Robin Hood’

As Robin Hood, the highly anticipated heist comedy entertainer starring Nithin and Sreeleela, gears up for its grand release on March 28, the film’s leading lady Sreeleela shared exciting insights in a recent press conference. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore, with a special appearance by Australian cricketer David Warner.

On her character in ‘Robin Hood’

Sreeleela revealed that she plays Neera Vasudev, a bubbly and lively girl who returns to India from abroad. “She’s in her own world and believes everything revolves around her. It’s a very cute and fun role, and I’m sure audiences will love it.”

On joining the project

Sreeleela admitted that the role was initially meant for Rashmika Mandanna, who couldn’t accommodate the dates. “Venky sir called me when I was taking a break for my education. When I met Rashmika during the Pushpa shoot, she wished me all the best.”

On working with Nithin again

Calling her experience with Nithin "very comfortable and peaceful," Sreeleela expressed confidence in the film’s success. “We’ve worked hard on quality, and I believe the audience will love it. Nithin garu and I will make a great pair in this film.”

On comedy and co-stars

The film promises hilarious moments, especially with Vennela Kishore and Rajendra Prasad. “We laughed so much while shooting! The comedy is amazing, and I enjoyed every moment.”

On Mythri Movie Makers

Describing them as “family,” Sreeleela said, “They are great producers, and working with them is a pleasure. It feels like making a film at home.”

On her career break and future films

After a packed schedule last year, Sreeleela took a planned break to complete her education in medicine. “I had back-to-back releases and worked multiple shifts a day. Now that I’ve completed my studies, I’m back with exciting projects.”

On Bollywood rumors

Dismissing speculation, Sreeleela firmly stated, “The Telugu industry is my home. Moving to Bollywood is impossible.”

Upcoming projects

Sreeleela confirmed her roles in Parashakti, Mass Jatara (with Ravi Teja), and a Kannada-Telugu film. “There are more films, and the makers will announce them soon.”

With GV Prakash Kumar’s chartbuster music, high-budget production, and an intriguing premise, Robin Hood is set to offer a fun-filled cinematic experience on March 28.