Threat email sent to Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma via Proton Mail

Mumbai: The threat email sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, was routed through a Proton Mail account, Mumbai Crime Branch officials have revealed.

According to investigators, the sender claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issued a threat to Sharma. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the threat. Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan.

The incident adds to a growing list of crimes targeting celebrities in Mumbai, often referred to as the entertainment capital of the country.

In a related development, five rounds of gunfire were earlier reported at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch found that the vehicle used in the firing had been sourced from Pune.

Police said the car belonged to a Pune-based man who had sold it to one of the arrested accused, Aditya Gayki, for Rs 30,000 a few days prior to the incident. Gayki, along with another accused, Samarth Pomaji, allegedly left the vehicle at a pre-decided location in the Juhu area. According to officials, the individuals who transported the vehicle to Mumbai were unaware of the identity of the shooter. It was later revealed that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar had instructed the shooter to collect the vehicle from the designated spot and carry out the firing.

A special court has remanded all five accused in police custody until February 17, 2026. The Mumbai Crime Branch had sought 15 days of custody, but the court granted remand only until the specified date.

The accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA), a state law enacted to combat organised crime and terrorism.

During court proceedings, Crime Branch officials stated that Shubham Lonkar allegedly intended to spread terror in Mumbai and had instructed the arrested accused to execute a major act in the city. Investigators further informed the court that Lonkar had transferred Rs 40,000 to the account of one of the arrested individuals and had supplied three firearms to his brother, Praveen Lonkar, which were later handed over to the accused in the Rohit Shetty firing case.