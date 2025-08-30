Tiger Shroff unleashes fury in ‘Baaghi 4’ trailer: ‘The Bloodiest Love Story’ begins

The makers of Baaghi 4 have dropped its high-octane trailer, promising fans the franchise’s most intense and violent chapter yet. Released on Saturday, the over three-minute trailer has Tiger Shroff back as the fiery rebel Ronnie, this time locking horns with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the menacing antagonist.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Tiger wrote: “The bloodiest love story of the year starts here. Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai… #Baaghi4Trailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on September 5, 2025.”

The trailer sets the tone with Tiger in his signature element—single-handedly taking down enemies in pursuit of his beloved Alisha, played by Harnaaz Sandhu. However, the narrative takes a darker turn when he is told that Alisha might only be a figment of his imagination. The glimpse of Sonam Bajwa showcasing her action chops adds another layer of thrill to the visuals.

Packed with relentless bloodshed and bone-crunching fights, the video closes on a chilling note with Tiger declaring: “Maine pehle bhi bola tha, jo tumhara torture hai… woh mera warm-up hai.”

Directed by A. Harsha with a story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 has already stirred buzz for receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC, making it the first adult-rated venture under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The makers describe the film as a raw and unapologetic blend of emotion, rage, and adrenaline.

Adding to the excitement, the film’s music—including tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila—is already trending among audiences.

The Baaghi franchise, which began in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, has now evolved into a cult action series. With Sanjay Dutt joining the saga, Baaghi 4 promises to push the boundaries of cinematic action like never before.