Title and teaser of Puri–Vijay Sethupathi’s film to be out tomorrow

Dashing director Puri Jagannadh and versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi have teamed up for the first time for one of the most anticipated pan-India projects, tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi. The film is being produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh himself in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures’ JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla, with Charmme Kaur presenting the project.

Marking a major update, the makers announced that the title and teaser of the film will be released on September 28, coinciding with director Puri Jagannadh’s birthday. This exciting reveal has already created a strong buzz among fans across the country.

Currently, the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace, with the team filming key sequences. The movie features Tollywood’s lucky charm Samyuktha as the female lead, while celebrated actress Tabu and veteran actor Vijay Kumar play crucial roles, adding more weight to the star cast.

Designed as a true pan-India entertainer, the film aims to captivate audiences across the nation. To ensure maximum reach, the makers have planned a grand release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

With a powerhouse combination of Puri’s mass storytelling and Vijay Sethupathi’s versatility, expectations are sky-high. The upcoming title and teaser launch are set to give fans the first glimpse into what promises to be a high-voltage cinematic spectacle.