Tollywood: Disappointing news from Vijay Deverakonda's Middle Class Fund

Tollywood: Five days back, Vijay Deverakondacame up with an initiative Middle-Class Fund, through his foundation. Together, with fans and other donors, the foundation helped almost 6000 families, in total. Now, due to a lack of funds, the foundation has taken a decision to stop taking new requests.

"We started this fund with a goal of helping 2000+ families. We reached that goal today. Exceeding our expectations, your generosity and donations will enable us to help around 6000 families. Over the last 5 days, we have received over 77,000 requests for help. Sadly, the amount remaining in the fund won't allow us to support these many requests. Therefore, we are stopping new requests at this time. We will try and support as many existing requests as possible with the amount available in the fund. We request you to join this mass middle-class movement and donate so we support as many families as possible in these troubling times."

"Today is the day we reached the goal we set out to when we started - 2000+ families." wrote the actor, adding, "Some major decisions we took today" wrote Vijay revealing the same.









Weekend Volunteer Program Update -



We've received 4000+ applications showing interest to be part of this program.



We've shortlisted 1400 applications and sent them emails.



Please check your mailbox and if you got to our mail, follow the next steps.



Thank you :)#MCF #TDF — The Deverakonda Foundation (@DeverakondaFdn) May 1, 2020

1) we had to take the hard decision of not taking more help requests.

2) we decided to launch weekend volunteering opportunity

3) we decided to put out our background process tomorrow at 9 pm so every donor can see what they are a part of.