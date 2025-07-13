Tollywood pays last respects to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

Top Tollywood personalities paid their last respects to veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away here on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam and Babu Mohan were among the eminent Tollywood actors who visited Kota's house to pay homage.

The film personalities laid wreaths and consoled the bereaved family members.

Srinivasa Rao passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 83. In a career spanning over four decades, he acted in more than 750 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The last rites will be performed later in the day at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid his last respects to the actor.

Veteran actors Brahmanandam and Babu Mohan broke down while paying their last respects. They recalled their long association with Srinivasa Rao.

Babu Mohan, who acted in several films with Srinivasa Rao, said he lost his brother.

Actor Tanikella Bharani, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Shivaji Raja, director Trivikram, producers Suresh Babu, K. Atchi Reddy, Tammireddy Bharadwaj and others paid tributes.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi paid rich tributes to Srinivasa Rao through his post on the social media platform 'X'.

"With the film Pranam Khareedu, he and I began our cinema careers at the same time. Thereafter, he acted in hundreds of films, portraying countless diverse roles, captivating Telugu audiences with his unique and distinctive style, and securing a permanent place in their hearts. Be it a comedic villain, a serious villain, or a supporting character, every role he played was performed with such brilliance that it felt only he could do it justice," wrote the megastar.

"Recently, the personal tragedy in his family deeply affected him mentally. The void left by an actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is one that the film industry and film lovers will never overcome. Praying for peace to his soul, I express my profound condolences to his family members, well-wishers, and fans," he added.

Popular actor Jr NTR also paid tributes on 'X'. "Kota Srinivasa Rao garu... that name is enough. Unparalleled acting prowess. A great actor who breathed life into every role with his unique style. The moments I shared and acted with him in my cinematic journey will remain unforgettable forever. I pray for peace to his soul. I express my deepest condolences to his family members and loved ones," he posted.

Actor Venkatesh stated that Kota Srinivasa Rao left behind a timeless legacy. "A legend in every sense, he brought greatness to every role. He'll be deeply missed. I'll forever be grateful for the moments we shared on and off the screen. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family," he said.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma said that Kota Srinivasa Rao was undoubtedly one of the greatest actors cinema has ever seen. "The effect of his contribution to my films Shiva, Gaayam, Money, Sarkar and Raktacharitra is immeasurable.. Sir Kotasrinivasarao Gaaru, you might have gone, but your characters will live forever," he wrote.

Actor Manchu Vishnu described Srinivasa Rao as a phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. "Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy, he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with. I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. To his family, my deepest condolences. We may have lost him physically, but his art, his laughter, and his soul will live on in every scene he graced. Rest in peace, sir. You will be missed. You will be remembered. Always."