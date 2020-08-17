Tollywood: It is already known that Superstar Mahesh Babu will next come up with the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is being directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindham fame. The shoot of this film was supposed to be launched by now. But, it is kept on hold due to the rise of coronavirus cases in India. The latest reports from the industry circles claim that the film will go on the floors after Dasara. The first schedule will start with a song shoot in the USA.

According to the sources, the visa works of the team will begin soon. The makers are planning to wrap up the overseas schedules before the situation gets normal in our country. It seems that even Mahesh gave his nod to go ahead with the US schedule.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Thaman is composing the music of it. Mirchi and Saaho fame Madhie will handle the cinematography.