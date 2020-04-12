Tollywood: They made Anupama Parameswaran angry!!

Tollywood: Anupama Parameswaran is one of the young heroines in the movie industry. Having made her debut with A.Aa in Telugu, her last film is with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, titled Rakshasudu. Anupama is one of the heroines who is active on social media but the other day her Facebook page got hacked.

Anupama is very much worried that the hackers are posting morphed pictures with her face. She is very upset and angry over the same. She asked these hackers to stop being stupid and do something productive.

Anupama Parameswaran took to her social media profile, to express her displeasure over the same. "'For all the creeps who find time for all this nonsense.... don't you have mom or sister at home ?????? Use your brain to do something productive and not for all these stupidity ....... just wanted to clarify." she posted.

Interestingly, the actress is quick to warn her fans and followers about her page getting hacked which alerted everyone at once.