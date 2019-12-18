Mahesh's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Shoot Completed

Superstar Mahesh's out and out entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainments and AK Entertainments in Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna is playing as heroine while Lady Amitabh Vijayasanthi is essaying a special role in the film. Entire Shooting part of the film has wrapped up today (December 18).

Young and Talented Director Anil Ravipudi said, " Started a memorable journey on July 5th And wrapped 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Shoot today, Dec 18th. This Sankranti will be as memorable one for all the movie lovers & Fans."

Producer Anil Sunkara said, "Thank you my dearest Super star Mahesh for the most memorable memory after entering this industry. Thanks to Anil Ravipudi , Rathnavelu ,ThisIsDSP, Kishore Garikapati and the entire cast and crew of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'."

The three singles released from the album of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru received stupendous response and became instant chartbusters. Devi stepped out with an interesting update about the fourth single that will be unveiled next Monday (December 23). Devi Sri Prasad has revealed that the fourth song will be a class one and he is spotted working with a a Huge Orchestra from Europe. He recorded the song along with an amazing Orchestra using a bunch of foreign Musicians. The Pre-release Event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will be held in a grand manner on January 5th, Sunday from 5:04 pm onwards at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. The film is gearing up to release worldwide on January 11, 2020 as Sankranthi gift.