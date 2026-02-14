‘100 Days Love Story’ gears up for grand worldwide release on Feb 27

The upcoming romantic entertainer 100 Days Love Story is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on February 27, creating strong buzz among young audiences and film lovers. Produced under the banner of Sri Sai Shiva Priya Creations, the film stars Jaya Shiva Surya, Nikhita Sri, and Isha Manohari Priya in the lead roles, and is directed by Vijayamitra. The project has been prestigiously bankrolled by producer Puripanda Venkataramana Murthy Sharma.

What sets the film apart is its striking tagline, ‘Ati Prema Bhayanakam’ (Too Much Love is Scary), which offers a fresh and intriguing take on modern-day romance. Marketed as a youthful entertainer, 100 Days Love Story promises to explore love from a new perspective, blending emotions, relatability, and contemporary relationship dynamics. The film has successfully completed all post-production formalities and is now ready for its big-screen debut.

Speaking about the film’s release, producer Puripanda Venkataramana Murthy Sharma expressed strong confidence in the project. He said the film is poised to set a new trend in the love-story genre, highlighting the director’s narrative approach and the impactful performances of the lead cast.

“This film is set to create a new trend in the genre of love stories. The way Director Vijayamitra has handled the narrative, combined with the performances of the lead actors, will definitely captivate the audience. We hope everyone watches and supports our film in theaters on February 27,” he stated.

With its fresh concept, youthful appeal, and distinctive theme, 100 Days Love Story is shaping up to be a promising romantic release this season, aiming to connect strongly with young audiences and couples looking for a refreshing love story on the big screen.