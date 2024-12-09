‘14 Days Girlfriend Intlo’ sneak peek: A Gen Z entertainer ready to spark laughter

Ankith Koyya and Shriya Kontham take center stage in “14 Days Girlfriend Intlo,” a Gen Z entertainer directed by Sriharsha and produced by Satya Komal under the Satya Arts Entertainment banner. Unveiled during a special launch event on Monday, the film’s sneak peek has already garnered positive reactions for its fresh approach and humor.

Producer Satya expressed confidence in the project, stating, "This film will entertain while delivering a meaningful message. We launched our production house at Tea Hub to bring innovative content to Tollywood, and 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo is a step in that direction. Esteemed talents like Deepak from Slumdog Millionaire and singer Karthik have supported us, making this project even more special."

AnkithKoyya, making his solo debut, shared insights into the film’s premise: "The story follows my character, Harsha, who visits his girlfriend’s house and gets locked in for fourteen days. The humor comes from the twists and turns during this period. The character's uniqueness and the humor-filled narrative will resonate with audiences. Shriya's performance is exceptional, and Vennela Kishore’s comedic track is a highlight."

Director Sriharsha added, "Collaborating with Satya Arts at Tea Hub has been a unique journey. We aimed to create something refreshing, and this film reflects that effort. We hope audiences support emerging talents like ours as we work on more innovative projects."











