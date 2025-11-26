‘16 Days of Festival’ launched grandly

Pradha Pictures, Sai Cine Chitra Production No. 1, Sai Krishna Dammalapati as the hero, directed by Sai Kiran Adivi, titled ‘16 Days of Festival’ — Director Sekhar Kammula Grandly Launches the Movie with a Clap

‘16 Days of Festival’ is a new film to be directed by Sai Kiran Adivi, who has delivered successful films like ‘Vinayakudu’, ‘Village Lo Vinayakudu’, and ‘Kerintha’. Sai Krishna Dammalapati is making his debut as the hero, with Gopika Udayan as the heroine. Renu Desai, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennala Kishore are playing key roles. Suresh Kumar Devata, Haritha Duddukuru, and Pratibha Adivi are producing it as Production No. 1 under the banners of Pradha Pictures and Sai Cine Chitra.

Today, the film had a grand opening with puja rituals. Kona Venkat and K.K. Radha Mohan presented the script to the producers for the muhurtham scene. Director Sekhar Kammula gave the first clap, producer T.G. Vishwaprasad switched on the camera, and D. Suresh Babu directed the first shot. Producers Allu Aravind, Mythri Ravi, and Damodar Prasad attended the event and congratulated the team.

A talented technical crew is working on this film. Anoop Rubens is providing the music, P. Kalyani Sunil is the DOP, and Surya Teja Lanka is the editor. Director Sai Kiran Adivi is joined by Malli Ankam, Soma Shekhar Pokkalla, and Sriram Mannar for the screenplay.

Sai Kiran Adivi said at the movie launch press meet: “Greetings to everyone. I am happy that the movie ‘16 Days of Festival’ under the banners of Pradha Pictures and Sai Cine Chitra is starting today. Thank you to Sekhar Kammula garu, Suresh Babu garu, Kona Venkat garu, Radha Mohan garu, and everyone who came to this event. Krishna Vamsi garu suggested the title ‘16 Days of Festival’. He liked the story immensely and asked us to give it this title. Thank you, Krishna Vamsi garu.”

Renu Desai said: “Hello everyone. Sai Kiran told me this story before the Covid lockdown. I liked it a lot and agreed immediately. I am playing the role of a mother-in-law. I thought it would suit my age. But the role and the story are wonderful. The audience will understand it only after watching the movie. Sai Kiran is a very good director. It is a great pleasure to work with him. Thank you to the directors and producers for giving me such a good opportunity.”

Hero Sai Krishna said: “Greetings to everyone. The director narrated this story when I was trying to decide what kind of film to choose, and I immediately felt how good it was. I am lucky to do my first film with such a strong story under the direction of Sai Kiran. I thank the directors and producers for giving me this opportunity. I will work hard in every way to entertain the audience.”

Gopika Udayan said: “I am happy to be a part of this project. I liked this story the moment I heard it. Thank you to the director for giving me such a good character. This is a very fun movie, and it will definitely entertain everyone.”

Anasuya Bharadwaj said: “‘16 Days of Festival’ is a film I am very fond of. The title is very charming. The story is amazing. I am very happy to be part of such a film. It is a pleasure to work with Renu garu. This film will remain in all your minds.”

Ram-Lakshman Master said: “‘16 Days of Festival’ will turn into a hundred-day festival. If Sai Krishna becomes a hero, I am as happy as if my own father is becoming a hero. Thank you to everyone who came to bless him. Sai Krishna received the Nandi Award as a child artist. We wish him to grow up into a big hero. There is good action in this film too. It will entertain all of you.”

Johnny Master said: “All the best to the ‘16 Days of Festival’ team. I wish this film a huge success. D.S. Rao garu gave me a chance in the film ‘First Drona’. I am happy that his son is now coming as a hero with this film. I wish him a great future in the industry.”

Producer Suresh Kumar said: “This is a wonderful story. I liked it a lot when the director narrated it. We are making this film with a very good team — our hero Sai Krishna, Renu Desai garu, and Anasuya garu. I wish ‘16 Days of Festival’ to be a 16-day festival and a 100-day festival.”

DOP Kalyani Sunil said: “It is a pleasure to work with such a good team. The story narrated by the director is amazing. It is a great honour to bring his vision to the screen. This film will surely entertain all of you.”