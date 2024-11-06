20th Century Entertainments unveils title and FL of ‘Laggam Time’

In an exciting development, 20th Century Entertainments has launched the title and first look of its inaugural production, Laggam Time. The film stars Rajesh Meru and Navya Chityala in the lead roles, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Nellore Sudharshan, Preeti Sundar, and Praneeth Reddy in pivotal roles.

Directed and written by debutant Prajoth K Vennam, Laggam Time is a family-oriented drama that promises to deliver a heartfelt love story set against the backdrop of a marriage. The film is produced by K. Hima Bindu, with Pavan Guntuku handling the cinematography, and Pavan composing the music, adding to the film’s artistic flair.

The launch event saw director Saagar K Chandra, renowned for his blockbuster film Bheemla Nayak, unveiling the poster of Laggam Time. He extended his best wishes to the entire team, expressing confidence that the film will capture the audience's attention and provide a wholesome cinematic experience.

As the team gears up for the film's release, more details about the storyline and other aspects of the film are awaited. With its promising cast and crew, Laggam Time is poised to make waves in the entertainment industry.