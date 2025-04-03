‘28°C’ Will Be Well Received in Theatres, TV, and OTT - Hero Naveen Chandra

Hero Naveen Chandra has built a strong reputation among audiences with several hit movies and web series in both Telugu and Tamil. His latest film as the lead actor is '28°C'. This emotional thriller, directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for 'Polimera', is produced by young producer Sai Abhishek under the banner of Veeranjaneya Productions. Shalini Vadnikatti plays the female lead opposite Naveen Chandra. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 4th. In a recent interview, Naveen Chandra shared his experience of working on '28°C'.

"The journey of this movie began six years ago. One day, while at a restaurant, director Dr. Anil Vishwanath mentioned that he had a story in mind. I heard the story two days later, and it seemed very unique. It’s about a man who saves his life partner in a 28-degree temperature. The emotional journey of the couple is filled with thrilling elements. When I first heard it, I felt it was a fresh concept. At that time, 'Andhala Rakshasi' had a strong effect on me. After that movie, I did a few films in other genres, but I kept getting more offers for love stories. That’s when we started working on '28°C'. In this movie, everyone except me was new. After the first day of shooting, I was confident that director Anil could make the film well."

"The movie '28°C' was shot in two locations: Vizag and Georgia. Initially, we considered America as a location, but entry for foreign artists was difficult at that time. Even when we went to Georgia, we were rejected twice and had to return. Eventually, when this news gained local attention, we were granted permission to shoot there."

"When any of our family members face problems, we take extra care. In such moments, even the hardest situations become easier. In the film, Karthik and Anjali are medical college students who fall in love and get married. They settle down as doctors, but due to Anjali’s health issues, she needs to be treated at 28 degrees Celsius, which is extremely rare. Our director took this concept from medical books and adapted it for cinema. Since Anil Vishwanath is a doctor, he incorporated medical details into the film meticulously."

"Every hero needs success and a market for their films. Without this, movie releases can face challenges. During the making of '28°C', the film didn’t get much business due to some of my previous films not performing well. Additionally, there weren’t many thriller genre films being made at the time. Since '28°C' was a blend of love and thriller, whenever we showed the film to someone, they suggested making changes, which made the director feel embarrassed. We didn’t receive any suitable OTT offers either. However, our director Anil and producer Sai Abhishek were determined to release the movie in theaters. After its marginal success, producer and distributor Vamsi Nandipati saw the film and said, 'Why didn’t you release a movie with such great emotion and drama?' He came forward and agreed to release it. I am confident that the audience will love '28°C', not just in theaters, but also on TV and OTT platforms. We hope the film gets a strong reception in theaters with good openings and positive word of mouth. I believe I’ve performed my role as required for the character."

"After Covid, there has been a rise in thrillers and action films, with violence becoming more prominent in movies. Society, too, has seen an increase in violence, and we hear crime-related news constantly. The audience is showing more interest in watching such crimes depicted in films. When I choose films, I ensure that the production side is strong. I do these roles to lead a fulfilling life, earn money, and balance my craft, career, and life."

"The character I played in 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' earned me a lot of praise. It was a turning point in my career. Now, I’ll be seen in a new role in the film 'Mass Jathara', starring Ravi Teja as the hero, under the same banner. Due to my involvement in 'Game Changer', I missed the opportunity to play the main villain in Surya's upcoming retro film. Apart from 'Showtime', I also have another movie, '11 Elevem', under AK Entertainments. Additionally, the 'Inspector Rishi' web series, which made me very famous, is coming up with its second season. I am excited for these upcoming projects and hope the audience continues to support my journey."