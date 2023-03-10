A Grandeur Set Is Being Made For Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is now busy with ace director Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu shooting. Recently his next movie 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is also launched and it will be helmed by Harish Shankar. So, ahead of commencing the shooting, the makers and the filmmaker are busy in getting the right locations for the shoot. Off late, the makers dropped a small pic from the shooting spot and showcased a glimpse of the set which is being erected by Anand Sai.



Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "Grand set being erected for #UstaadBhagatSingh Director @harish2you, art director #AnandSai and cinematographer @DoP_Bose putting in their all for a feast on the Big Screens Shoot begins soon! @PawanKalyan @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @UBSTheFilm".

The pics showcase Harish Shankar and Anand Sai busy in discussing something about the sets. Well, Anand is so close to Pawan Kalyan from the days of the 'Thammudu' movie. Anand and Vasuki who essayed the role of Pawan's sister in that movie tied a knot after falling for each other during the shoot of that movie!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie will be helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.