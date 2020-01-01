Trending :
A new-age love story: Bheeshma

Highlights

Young actor Nithin will be sporting a brand new look in his upcoming film 'Bheeshma' and his look has already gone viral among movie buffs. The...

Young actor Nithin will be sporting a brand new look in his upcoming film 'Bheeshma' and his look has already gone viral among movie buffs. The much-hyped film has been shot in Italy. The team comprising its lead pair Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, director Venky Kudumula and others are busy with the shooting to ensure that it hits the marquee on February 21.

'Bheeshma' is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments. Composing the tunes for this flick is Mahati Swara Sagar with Sai Sriram cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the editing. The star cast includes Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala in supporting roles.

Few days ago, while shooting in Italy, Nithiin and Rashmika decided to do a tribute video for Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and shot a video of the two grooving to the hit number 'Ghungroo' from 'War.' Interestingly, B-town star responded to their attempt 'positively.'

