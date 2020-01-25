A New Comedy Scene Added To 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Movie

We all know that Mahesh has mesmerized his fans to the core with his action entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Be it the hilarious comedy scenes by Rashmika and her family or the ultimate action sequences by Mahesh or the fantabulous dialogue delivery by yesteryear's actress Vijayashanti, everything went on perfect and made us go gaga over the movie.

This Pongal special release is still making the ticket windows shine with full collections. Thus, the makers of this movie have decided to make the movie more hilarious adding a comedy scene to the existing run-time.

The makers have announced this latest update through their Twitter page… Have a look!

This post has a wonderful image showing off the glimpse of the comedy scene. It is said that Rao Ramesh along with his family will tickle our ribs with a hilarious scene with Mahesh Babu to the other side.



Well, to enjoy the movie once again to the core, we all need to book the tickets ASAP, what say guys??? Why late??? Who doesn't want to witness the action drama of Mahesh Babu on screen…

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments banner.