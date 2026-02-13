A sacred new beginning: Chiranjeevi unveils names of Ram Charan–Upasana’s twins

In a heartfelt celebration steeped in tradition and devotion, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared the joyous news of the naming ceremony of the newborn twins of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. The auspicious Namakaranam ceremony, held in a warm and intimate family setting, marked a beautiful new chapter for the Konidela and Kamineni families.

Respecting tradition and privacy, the family chose not to reveal the faces of the babies. However, Chiranjeevi delighted fans by announcing the powerful and meaningful names chosen for the twins. The baby boy has been named Shiv Ram Konidela, a name symbolising divinity, strength, and spiritual legacy, while the baby girl has been named Anveera Devi, reflecting grace, courage, and divine feminine energy.

Sharing his happiness, Chiranjeevi posted a heartfelt note explaining the significance of the names and shared a photograph from the sacred ceremony. The image captured a serene family moment, with Ram Charan seated holding their elder daughter Klin Kaara, while Upasana addressed the gathering. Chiranjeevi, along with family elders Anil Kamineni, Surekha Konidela, and Sobhana Kamineni, were seen blessing the twins, symbolising unity, tradition, and generational bonding. Both twins were lovingly held by grandparents, adding emotional depth to the occasion.

With the arrival of Shiv Ram and Anveera Devi, the Konidela and Kamineni households step into a new phase filled with devotion, happiness, and cultural pride. The ceremony stood as a beautiful reflection of family values, legacy, and the sacred traditions that continue to define one of Telugu cinema’s most respected families.