A veteran Telugu director has passed away at the age of 70.

Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, has lost another senior film personality with the passing of Vidya Sagar Reddy, better known as Sagar. The seasoned director passed away in a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 70 due to age-related health issues.

Sagar began his career in the industry as an editor and assistant director before making his directorial debut with the film "Rakasi Loya" in 1983. He gained widespread recognition with the film "Stuvartupuram Dongalu" in 1991, which won three Nandi Awards. His notable works include "Amma Donga," "Anveshana," and "Osi Na Maradala," with "Khaidi Brothers" in 2002 being his last film. In addition to his filmmaking career, Sagar also served as the President of the Telugu Film Directors Association three times.



The death of the senior director has been mourned by many in the industry, and his last rites will be performed this evening in Chennai.

