Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Teaser: Sudheer Babu And Krithi Shetty’s Youthful Love Story

Get ready to witness another youthful love story in Tollywood… This time it comes from young hero Sudheer Babu who always tries to pick unique stories. His upcoming love story 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' grabbed the attention with its title itself. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie and upped the excitement of the movie buffs and netizens.



Along with sharing the teaser, Sudheer Babu also wrote, "Just a peek into the story I've been waiting to tell you… #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali #AAGMCTeaser Chusi ela undho cheppandi #IndragantiMohanaKrishna @IamKrithiShetty @MythriOfficial @benchmarkstudi5 @pgvinda @oddphysce https://youtu.be/-OCXNMqjho4".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Sudheer Babu is introduced as a successful filmmaker who directs 6 blockbusters. But this time he wants to direct a female-centric movie and begins his search for the lead actress. Then he finds the beautiful Krithi Shetty but she denies to act in his movie. Krithi Shetty aka Alekhya being an eye doctor, looked classy in the teaser but after a few attempts Sudheer Babu succeeds in making her accept the role. We need to wait and watch how will the reel movie blossom the love between the lead actors.

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti, it is being produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Being a fresh story, the tease upped the expectations on the movie. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field. This movie is slated for Valentines's Day release i.e on 14th February, 2022!