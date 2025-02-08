Aadhi Pinisetty comes on board for NBK’s ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’

The much-anticipated sequel, Akhanda 2: Tandavam, marks the fourth collaboration between the ‘God of Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu. Following the massive success of Akhanda, the sequel promises to elevate the action and intensity to an entirely new level. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, the film is presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Adding to the excitement, talented actor Aadhi Pinisetty is set to play a powerful role, marking a significant chapter in his career. This is his second collaboration with Boyapati Sreenu after Sarrainodu, where his intense performance was widely appreciated. Known for crafting impactful characters, Boyapati has designed Aadhi’s role to be fierce and unforgettable, giving the actor a stunning new look. The film promises an electrifying face-off between Balakrishna and Aadhi, offering an intense action-packed visual spectacle.

Currently, the film’s shoot is underway at Annapurna Studios, where art director AS Prakash has created a grand set for a breathtaking action sequence, choreographed by Ram-Lakshman masters. Both Balakrishna and Aadhi are actively participating in these high-energy scenes, which are expected to be one of the film’s highlights.

With a massive budget and grandeur, Akhanda 2 will also feature actress Samyuktha as the female lead. Thaman S is composing the music, while C. Ram Prasad handles cinematography. The film is slated for a grand Pan-India release on September 25, 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.