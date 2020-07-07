Aadhya And Sitara Urge Their Fans To Wear Masks And Dole Out Its Importance

We all know that Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu and Namrata's cute munchkin Sitara stays active on social media and also owns a YouTube channel. She makes the videos along with her bestie Aadhya and comes up with unique and interesting ideas.

Today, Sitara dropped an amazing video on her Instagram page and made all her fans know the importance of wearing a mask along with Aadhya…

This 'Mask Up And Stay Safe' challenge is definitely an inspiring one…Through this video both Sitara and Aadhya doled out why need to wear a mask and also asked their fans to send them the pics with their masks. They also mentioned that, the best pic will get a prize…

Sitara also adds a few words to the post and creates awareness among the people… "Hey guysss!!! We hope that everyone is safe and at home. Today, we'd like to remind you all of how important it is to wear a mask and how you can protect your family by doing so. We would love to see your masks too! Share pictures of you wearing a mask in the comments below!"

Well, Namrata Shirodkar who is sharing the candid pics of her family one per day, is back with another awesome throwback pic…

In this post, Gautam is seen peeping into his mom's phone and smiling… We think it was a shooting location. Namrata tagged 'Memories' word to the post and made us go gaga over this celeb mother-son duo…