Aadi Saikumar’s ‘Shambhala’ team wishes new year with a spine-chilling poster

Actor Aadi Saikumar is gearing up for his most ambitious venture yet, Shambhala: A Mystical World. The supernatural horror thriller, directed by Ugandhar Muni, known for his work on A (Ad Infinitum), features Aadi in the role of a geo-scientist. The film is produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under Shining Pictures, and promises to offer a high-budget, visually stunning cinematic experience.

To kick off the new year, the makers released a spine-chilling poster that has already captured the audience’s attention. The poster features a grotesque scarecrow, bloodied and surrounded by ominous birds—sparking curiosity about the film’s eerie narrative.

The movie also stars Archana Iyer as the leading lady, with Swasika, Ravi Varma, Meesala Laxman, and Madhunandan in pivotal roles. The film’s music is composed by Sriram Madduri, known for his innovative collaborations with Hollywood’s Hans Zimmer.

Currently filming in Hyderabad’s RFC, Shambhala: A Mystical World is poised to redefine the supernatural thriller genre, blending intense horror with a gripping storyline. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates as the film moves closer to its release.















