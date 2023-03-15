Anchor Suma is All Set To Launch Her Son Roshan And Unveiled The Announcement Poster On The Occasion Of His Birthday…

Suma Kanakala… This name needs no introduction as she is a multi-talented anchor of the Telugu film industry… Be it audio functions, success celebrations, trailer launches or the the reality shows, she turns any event or occasion into a gala one with her amazing anchoring skills and timely punches. Earlier she announced the launch of her son Roshan to Tollywood and today being his 23rd birthday, the makers launched the announcement poster and confirmed his debut!



Suma Kanakala shared the announcement poster of Roshan's debut movie on her Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "And… it's happening @roshan____k Go Live Your Dreams. With @raviperepu and @sricharanpakala on board it's going to be a beautiful and entertaining journey. Wishing the happiest of birthdays to our #RoshanKanakala! Here's to a special year of making incredible memories & achieving your dreams. #ProductionNo1".

Roshan is seen in a cool DJ avatar sporting in a modish hoodie with the backdrop of pub!

This movie is tentatively titled as Production No. 1 and is being directed by Ravikanth Perepu of 'Kshanam' fame. He is making his comeback with this movie and is all set to showcase Roshan in a complete new look! P Vimala is bankrolling this movie under the Maheshwari Movies banner. Sricharan Pakala of 'Kshanam' and 'Major' fame is scoring the tunes for this movie while Naveen Yadav is the cinematographer.

The cast and crew details of this movie will be announced soon along with the title!