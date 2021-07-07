Acharya Shoot resumes!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently working on Koratala Siva's Acharya. The film's shoot resumed today in Hyderabad, at a specially erected set. The makers waited a long time to begin the film's shoot and the new schedule finally kick-started today.

The film unit kept a pause for the film's shoot in April. Finally, the makers hit the floors today. The film unit has only 15 days of work pending. The makers are planning to finish it soon. Ram Charan will also be a part of the current schedule.



Kajal Aggarwal is paired up with Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde is paired up with Ram Charan in the film.



With this final schedule, the entire film's shoot will come to an end. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is bankrolled by Ram Charan, in association with Niranjan Reddy.



Mani Sharma is the film's music director. The film's release date will be out soon.

