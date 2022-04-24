Acharya: The Promos Of 'Neelambari' And 'Saana Kashtam Vacchinde Mandakini' Songs Are Out From This Chiranjeevi Starrer…

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie is all set to hit the screens in a couple of days… So, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Right from the new posters to the promos of the songs, they are creating noise on social media… Even they dropped the making video of the 'Dharmasthali' set and made us go aww witnessing the vision of the ace director Koratala Siva.



Along with sharing the video, makers also wrote, "All the hard work, devotion & vision behind building one of the India's Largest Set DHARMASTHALI. Watch the #SpiritOfDharmasthali ft #KoratalaSiva. https://youtu.be/_b-giPrQFkM #Acharya #Siddha #AcharyaOnApr29".

In this video, director Koratala Siva spoke about the temple set construction and art director's hard work to make it look like an original city! He said that, they visited many temples and places but liked one element from each place and thus, they decided to construct a temporary temple city and as the movie deals with 'Dharmam' plot, the city is named as 'Dharmasthali'.

Here is the promo of the "Sana Kashtam Mandakini…" song… Chiranjeevi and Regina looked awesome in this item number and danced their best! The makers also wrote, "'Saana Kashtam Vacchinde Mandakini... Achu Bomma Aatadinchu Yaavatthunee' #Acharya IN CINEMAS FROM APRIL 29 - https://youtu.be/YqL4IUq3Tvk #AcharyaOnApr29".

This is the promo of the "Neelambari…" song… Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde looked great in the song and danced with traditional steps to the beats of this romantic number! The makers also wrote, "A pleasant melody with Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan and @hegdepooja's delightful chemistry #Neelambari song promo from #Acharya - https://youtu.be/41Hd4f2Lt5U #AcharyaOnApr29".

A few days ago the makers dropped the trailer of the Acharya movie and going with it showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy their place. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations.

Acharya movie is directed by the filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This film is produced by his son Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja also holds an extended cameo role 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!