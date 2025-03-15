Actor Sivaji opens up on his role in blockbuster ‘Court – State vs. A Nobody’

Natural Star Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema has delivered yet another blockbuster with Court – State vs. A Nobody, starring Priyadarshi in the lead and directed by Ram Jagadish. Produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as co-producer, the film, which premiered on March 14, has been met with tremendous critical and commercial success.

At a recent press conference, veteran actor Sivaji, who portrayed the character Mangapati in the film, shared his thoughts on his return to the big screen after 12 years. “My family always encouraged me to act again, but I never actively pursued it. Thanks to Bigg Boss, I got a platform to reintroduce myself. When I heard about Court, I knew this was the role I had been waiting for,” he said.

Sivaji expressed gratitude towards director Ram Jagadish for envisioning him in such a powerful role. “The director believed in me and sculpted my character so well. I’ve always admired legendary actors like SV Ranga Rao and Gummadi, and I wanted to play such impactful roles,” he added.

When asked about comparisons to Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal, Sivaji was overwhelmed. “Hearing that someone felt I did better was truly gratifying,” he shared.

On his association with Nani, he praised the actor-producer’s commitment to cinema, calling Wall Poster Cinema a banner that fosters fresh talent. Sivaji also hinted at upcoming projects, including Dandora and a 90s sequel.