Actor Uday Shankar signs new film with Sriram Movies banner: Pooja ceremony kicks off production

Actor Uday Shankar has signed on for a new film, which began production with a puja ceremony at the Film Nagar Temple in Hyderabad. The film, directed by Manmohan, is being produced by Atluri Narayana Rao under the banner of Sriram Movies and presented by Dr. Saujanya R. Atluri. The ceremony was attended by several prominent actors, including Madhunandan, Venkatesh Kakamanu, and Shashi, who will all play key roles in the film. Megha Akash has been cast as the female lead.

Speaking at the ceremony, actor Madhunandan expressed his confidence that the film would be a super hit and take Uday Shankar to the next level. Shankar, for his part, said that he was thrilled to be working with producer Narayana Rao once again, and that he was looking forward to starting production on the film. Director Manmohan added that the film would be a mix of family drama, thriller elements, and a short love story.

Producer Narayana Rao said that the script was extraordinary, and that he was confident that audiences would enjoy the film. He also praised the talents of composer Sri Charan Pakala and cinematographer Anit Kumar.

This is Uday Shankar's fifth film as a hero, and his second with the Sriram Movies banner. The actor expressed his excitement at being part of a family project, and said that he was confident that the film would be a romantic comedy that would generate a lot of laughter. The regular shooting of the film is set to begin in the third week of April, with the entire cast and crew in attendance.