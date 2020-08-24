Adipurush: Director Om Raut Reveals Why Did He Chose Prabhas To Essay The Role Of Lord Rama

With the announcement of mythological movie 'Adipurush', Tollywood actor Prabhas once again created a buzz on social media. This flick will be his direct Hindi movie which will be made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. Ace director Om Raut will helm the movie and it is bankrolled by Bushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series banner.

When asked why did he chose Prabhas for essaying the role of Lord Rama, Om Raut told PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film."

He further added, "It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It's one aspect of the epic saga, it's my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there. But when you do a screen adaptation, there's a lot of research from authenticity, technology points of view. A lot of storyboards are happening, asset creation, designing the characters as we speak."

After 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' movie being a blockbuster hit, suddenly expectations raised a notch higher on this ace director. Om also doled out that, he had the story of 'Adipurush' in his mind before Tanhaji itself. Om Raut also said how he approached Prabhas and how hard he worked with the script… He said, "Back then, I had written a basic draft after a lot of research. I spoke to my team and they were all excited to explore this again. So the first two months were spent rewriting it, updating the screenplay I had written before and we realised it worked very well. The events didn't change but the treatment obviously was made different, something which reflects today's time. That's when I narrated it to Prabhas and met him when lockdown was over."

Even Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also spoke to media and doled out that Prabhas is the best choice for the role of Lord Rama… He said, "I saw the first look of the film long ago and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. There is no better time for him to portray this character."

Adipurush movie will go on floors in January, 2021 and will hit the theatres in 2022. Well, Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh has been approached to essay the role of Seeta Devi and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is considered for the role of antagonist 'Ravana' in this most awaited movie.

Well, Prabhas is now busy with 'Radhe Shyam' movie which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress then he will move on with Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin sci-fi project. It is said that Ashwin will go with the concept of the 'inner god'. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will team up with Prabhas for this trilingual flick.