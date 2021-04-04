Adivi Sesh shares first look of ‘Major’ actress Saiee Manjrekar

Actor Adivi Sesh has unveiled the first look poster of the lead actress Saiee Manjrekar who is essaying the role of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's wife in the "Major" movie. Along with sharing the school days pic, he also dropped a beautiful love letter jotted down by the lead actress which expressed her true love towards the "Major".

Along with sharing the letter, he also jotted down a few words which dole about Sandeep's lady love and also make us know how they both know each other. "A letter means something; every word sounds simple but is worth so much more."

Even Sesh and Saiee also looked cool in their school attires. He is busy reading a piece of paper while she is busy looking at him. The Major movie is the biopic of NSG Commander Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. He fought hard with the terrorists and saved many innocent lives with all his courage. Sesh is stepping into the shoes of this great NSG Commando and is all set to once again make us witness the deadly terrorist attack on the big screens.

The major film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions banners. It has Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar as the lead ladies, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Revathi in other prominent roles. This biopic is slated to release on July 2, 2021.