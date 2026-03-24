Adivi Sesh’s ‘Decoy’ second single “Chichubuddi” to release on March 28

Adivi Sesh, who has been entertaining audiences with back-to-back pan-India blockbusters, is set to appear in a new avatar with ‘Decoy’. In this film, Sesh will be seen in a mass, rugged role for the first time.

Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, while Anurag Kashyap appears in a key role. Shaniel Deo is making his directorial debut with this project.

Promotions for the film are already in full swing. The posters, glimpses, teaser, and the first song ‘Rubaru’ have received a wonderful response from audiences, creating huge expectations for the film.

Recently, the makers shared an update about the second single. ‘Decoy’’s second single, “Chichubuddi,” will be released on March 28. It is said to be a thrilling dance number with a chartbuster tune. Adivi Sesh’s energetic dance moments are expected to be a special attraction of the song.

The movie is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi as a true bilingual project.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Sunil Narang under the banner of Annapurna Studios, ‘Decoy’ boasts a strong technical team. Cinematographer Dhanush Bhaskar is crafting rugged visuals, while music director Bheems Ceciroleo is composing a blockbuster album. The background score by Giani will further enhance the film’s emotional depth.

‘Decoy’, which is set for release on April 10, promises audiences an edge-of-the-seat experience packed with love, heartbreak, and high-octane action.