Aha launches writer’s talent hunt to discover fresh voices in storytelling

aha OTT, a leading regional streaming platform, has launched an exciting Writers Talent Hunt aimed at discovering innovative writing talent. In collaboration with producer SKN's Mass Movie Makers and director Sai Rajesh's Amrutha Productions, this initiative invites fresh voices to showcase their creativity across a variety of genres including comedy, thriller, drama, horror, romance, and action.

The initiative builds on the success of previous collaborations between aha OTT, Mass Movie Makers, and Amrutha Productions, which have delivered widely appreciated content. The Talent Hunt seeks to bridge the gap between budding writers and the entertainment industry, offering a platform for emerging storytellers to share their unique perspectives and stories.

Vaasudev Koppineni, Content Head at aha OTT, expressed the platform's dedication to supporting talent and helping writers gain recognition in the industry. "We are committed to finding diverse voices and fresh ideas. This Talent Hunt is not just about discovering new writers; it's about supporting them in their creative journey," he said.

Producer SKN also emphasized the importance of giving writers the recognition and support they deserve. He explained, "This platform allows writers to showcase their stories and get the opportunity to work on impactful projects."

The Talent Hunt is open to writers at all levels of experience, with details available on the aha OTT platform. This initiative is set to bring exciting new content to the OTT landscape and provide emerging writers with invaluable industry mentorship.