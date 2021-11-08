Akhanda Title Song: Balakrishna Roars As 'Aghora' And Looks Terrific

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up with ace filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu for the third time for his upcoming film 'Akhanda'. There are many expectations on this movie and as the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. Off late, they dropped the title track "Akhanda…" from the movie and raised the expectations to a notch higher showcasing Balayya in a terrific way.



In this song, Balakrishna looked awesome as 'Aghora' and his amazing mannerism holding the 'Trishul' made the song worth watching. The powerful lyrics penned by Ananta Sriram are just superb and elevated the characterization of Balakrishna. Even singers Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan & Shivam Mahadevan raised goosebumps with their fantastic voice! SS Thaman took the song to the next level with his extraordinary music!

Well, the 'Akhanda' movie is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Meka Srikanth is the antagonist while Pragya Jaiswal is the lead actress in this movie. On the other hand, C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer and M Ratnam is the dialogue writer. It has Srikanth and Shamna Kasim in the other prominent roles.

There are speculations that Balakrishna is playing a dual role in this movie and one of them will be the Aghora character. We need to wait and watch how Boyapati will showcase Balayya in this movie as their last 2 movies were blockbusters. Although the shooting of this movie is completed long back, the release date is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie will be released this December and still the date is not finalized!!!