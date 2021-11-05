Akhanda to not miss December

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for an interesting film titled Akhanda. The film marks their third-time collaboration after the successful films Legend and Simha. The film unit is gearing up to begin the promotions soon.



As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the makers are going to bring the film to theatres next month. The film unit initially planned to bring the film to theatres for Diwali but later changed the plans. If the buzz is true, the film will have a grand release on 2nd December.



Pushpa: The Rise is the only biggie that is having a grand release in December. Now, Balakrishna's Akhanda is also joining the December race. The official release date of the film will be announced in a day or two. More details are awaited.

