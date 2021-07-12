Akhil Akkineni Flaunts His Six Pack In The New Posters Of His Upcoming Movie Agent
- Akhil Akkineni looks terrific flaunting his six-pack in the new posters of Agent movie
- The shooting of this action thriller has been kick-started today
It is all known that Akhil Akkineni completely transformed himself for his upcoming movie Agent. As he is still working hard to bag a 'Hit', this time, he picked a completely different subject and the earlier released first look posters also made us witness the same. Apart from the concept, one thing that surprised all his fans is his six-pack body. Akhil worked hard in the gym to own that fit and toned body.
Off late, Akhil shared two new posters of Agent movie and flaunted his six-pack. Take a look!
The first poster showcases Akhil's back which has an amazing tattoo. Coming to the second one, he flaunted his six-pack and created a buzz on social media. He also thanked director Surender Reddy for challenging him. 365 days back, I was challenged by @DirSurender to transform myself mentally and physically. Sir, the fire you have ignited in me will burn furiously throughout this film. I promise you that."
Even director Surender Reddy also shared the same poster on his Twitter page and announced that the shooting of this movie has been kick-started today.
Yesterday Surender Reddy dropped the first poster of Akhil and asked all his fans to be ready for a wild ride…
Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners.
According to the sources, writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead. With these two new posters, Akhil raised the expectations on the movie!