Akhil Akkineni to Marry Zainab on June 6: Nagarjuna Invites Telangana Deputy CM

Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni is set to tie the knot with Zainab, daughter of well-known businessman Zulfi Ravji, on June 6. The couple got engaged on November 26 last year in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The upcoming wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with several prominent personalities from the film and business worlds likely to attend.

As part of the wedding preparations, Akhil’s father, actor Nagarjuna, personally met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday. During the visit, Nagarjuna formally invited the Deputy CM by handing over the wedding card.

The meeting took place at Bhatti's residence, where the two exchanged pleasantries and shared a light conversation.

Fans and followers of the Akkineni family are eagerly looking forward to the celebrations, marking another high-profile union in Tollywood.

Earlier, the actor also met AP CM Chandrababau Naidu and extended invitation.