‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ directors Nithin, Bharat looks confident with the film

Popular TV anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. Directed by the talented duo Nithin and Bharat, this family entertainer stars Deepika Pilli as the female lead and is produced under the Monks & Monkeys banner. With its teaser, trailer, and songs already receiving a fantastic response, the film is set to hit screens on April 11, promising to be one of the biggest summer attractions.

Speaking at a press conference, directors Nithin and Bharat shared insights into the film’s journey. "We first collaborated with Pradeep garu on a promotional song for his debut film. That experience led to the idea for this project, which he immediately liked. After finalizing the script, everything fell into place," they revealed.

On choosing the title Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, which echoes Pawan Kalyan’s classic, they stated, "The title perfectly suits our story and is an added advantage for publicity."

Discussing their transition from TV to films, they admitted, "Television and cinema are worlds apart. Fiction and non-fiction demand different approaches. We had a fantastic team, including DOP Bal Reddy and music director Radhan, who elevated the film with their expertise."

The film features Brahmanandam and Satya in hilarious roles, while Deepika Pilli’s character brings a unique charm to the story. The directors confirmed that Mythri Movie Makers, impressed by the film, stepped in to ensure its summer release.

With vibrant music by Radhan and choreography by Shekhar Master, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is poised to be a complete family entertainer.