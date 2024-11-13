Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to Tie the Knot in Hyderabad on Dec 4

Fans of actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can mark their calendars for December 4, as the much-awaited wedding is set to take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. This ceremony comes after the couple made things official with an intimate engagement, preparing to take the next step in a relationship that’s kept the media buzzing.

For those unfamiliar, Naga Chaitanya hails from the esteemed Akkineni family, a name that holds immense respect in the Telugu film industry. He is the grandson of the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and the son of veteran actor Nagarjuna. Annapurna Studios, founded by ANR himself, is a location rich in legacy for the Akkineni family, with a statue of ANR standing on the premises as a tribute to his contributions to cinema. The choice of Annapurna Studios as the wedding venue not only reflects this family legacy but also underscores Chaitanya’s respect for his heritage.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Hindustan Times that while they initially considered multiple venues, the final decision to hold the wedding at Annapurna Studios was to honor Chaitanya’s family roots. The ceremony is expected to be a traditional Telugu wedding, though details on the exact timing are still under wraps. Just like their engagement in Hyderabad and the turmeric ceremony (goduma raayi pasupu danchadam) held in Sobhita’s hometown Visakhapatnam, this celebration is likely to feature an intimate guest list.

Chaitanya and Sobhita reportedly began dating in 2022, with their relationship becoming public this year through a series of Instagram posts and appearances together. Their first public outing as a couple was at the ANR Awards ceremony, further hinting at the value Chaitanya places on his family’s legacy.

Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with the marriage ending in 2021. On the work front, he is gearing up to star in ‘Thandel,’ directed by Chandoo Mondeti and featuring Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in Vandana Kataria’s Zee5 film ‘Love, Sitara.'