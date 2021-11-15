All the housemates in nominations

The nominations task has always been messy in the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's episode, Jessie who has been in the secret room left the Bigg Boss house because of his health conditions, and all the nominated contestants got saved this time.



According to the latest buzz, in today's episode, Bigg Boss is going to give pouring slime bottles on the head as the nominations task. Apart from Ravi who is the captain of the house, all the housemates will be in nominations this time. Sunny, Maanas, Priyanka Singh, Sriram, Anne, Kajal, Siri, Shanmukh are the ones in nominations this week. During the nominations, as expected every housemate got into a fight with the other but the heated arguments happened between Anne-Kajal, Sunny-Sreeram, Kajal-Siri.



Sriram only got one vote during the nominations, but still came into the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get out of the Bigg Boss house this week.