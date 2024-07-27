Allari Naresh embarks on unique concept film with Sithara Entertainments

Allari Naresh, celebrated for his comedic roles, is set to explore new genres and distinctive concept films. In an exciting development, Naresh and the renowned production house Sithara Entertainments have announced a collaboration on a unique concept film.

The movie, tentatively titled Production No. 29 by Sithara Entertainments, has already generated significant buzz with its intriguing concept poster featuring sign language symbols. This creative teaser has captured the attention of movie lovers and sparked widespread curiosity on social media.

The film officially commenced with a pooja ceremony on July 27. Meher Tej, known for his acclaimed work on "Family Drama," will both write and direct this project. The regular shooting schedule is set to begin within a week.

Producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, along with co-producer Venkat Upputuri, have expressed great confidence in delivering a unique cinematic experience.

Joining Naresh in this intriguing venture is the talented Ruhani Sharma, who will play a significant role. The film’s music will be composed by the eminent Ghibran, adding another layer of anticipation for the project. The technical crew also includes Jiju Sunny as the cinematographer, Ramakrishna Arram as the editor, and Vishal Abani as the art director.

As the project progresses, the makers promise to reveal more details. This new direction for Allari Naresh is eagerly awaited, with fans and critics alike anticipating a fresh and engaging cinematic experience.