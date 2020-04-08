Allu Arjun Birthday Special: How Feel My Love In Arya Changed Bunny's Career, Star Status

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most reliable stars in Tollywood. The actor has come a long way from the time he made his screen debut in Gangotri. The movie was directed by maverick film maker K Raghavendra Rao, who has shaped the careers of many stars. Prior to this movie, Bunny, as he is fondly called in the industry, had worked as a child artist in movies.

Gangotri was a milestone movie for the director as it marked his 100th project. Allu Arjun made an impression with his role as a young hero. Yet, it was his role in Arya that changed the course of his career.

A youthful romantic comedy, Arya was directed by debutante Sukumar who made quite an impression with this movie. The movie received such overwhelming response that there was even a sequel to Arya which starred Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Not just Tollywood audience, Allu Arjun turned Mallu Arjun for Malayalam fans with the dubbed version of Arya in Mollywood. The movie became an instant hit and since then there was no looking back for the actor.

The song feel my love was a chartbuster and the movie too hit an instant connect with the youth who made this their love anthem. That's how Arya changed the course of Bunny's career and even pushed his star status to a different level altogether.